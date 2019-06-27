BridgeBio Pharma prices upsized IPO above the range at $17 in year's largest biotech IPO

BridgeBio Pharma, a late-stage biotech developing therapies for genetic diseases and cancers, raised $349 million by offering 20.5 million shares at $17, above the range of $14 to $16. The company previously filed to offer 20.0 million shares, after first setting the offering at 15.0 million shares. BridgeBio raised 55% more in proceeds than originally anticipated, becoming the year's largest biotech IPO. Backed by KKR and Viking Global, BridgeBio targets diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. Its pipeline of over 16 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development, and last year spun off subsidiary Eidos Therapeutics ( EIDX ) in an IPO. BridgeBio Pharma plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BBIO. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, SVB Leerink, KKR, Piper Jaffray, Mizuho Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James acted as lead managers on the deal.
