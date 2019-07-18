Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. ( BDGE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BDGE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 57th quarter that BDGE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.77, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDGE was $28.77, representing a -22.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.03 and a 19.28% increase over the 52 week low of $24.12.

BDGE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BDGE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports BDGE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.88%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDGE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.