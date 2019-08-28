Quantcast

BRF CEO says swine fever will drive Brazil pork output growth

By Reuters

Reuters


SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Food processor BRF SA's chief executive said on Wednesday an outbreak of African swine fever will drive growth of its pork production in Brazil, where the company accounts for 28% of a supply estimated at about 4 million tonnes a year.

Speaking during an industry event in São Paulo, Lorival Luz warned that any initiative to boost production must be carefully weighed and implemented because the outbreak caused supply imbalance that is only momentary and will gradually be corrected.

