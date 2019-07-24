Quantcast

Brexit woes deepen pain in domestically-focused UK stocks

By Reuters

By Josephine Mason

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Shares in London-listed companies that make the bulk of their revenue in Britain plunged in recent months as worries about a disorderly Brexit have deepened, while stocks with foreign exposure have beaten the blue-chip benchmark.

Domestically focused UK stocks have been shunned by many investors since the June 2016 referendum on European Union membership, and the prospect of a staunch Brexiteer replacing Theresa May as prime minister has exacerbated that trend.

The index has sharply underperformed the FTSE 100 while a JP Morgan index that follows UK-listed companies making their money abroad has outperformed the London blue chip index.

A tough stance towards Brexit by Boris Johnson, who on Tuesday won the contest to succeed May, has also shaken investor confidence. Goldman Sachs raised its estimate of the likelihood of a hard Brexit following his election.

The basket of domestic companies includes supermarkets J Sainsbury and WM Morrison , housebuilders like Barratt Developments and insurers like Admiral and Direct Line .

Since the referendum, the index has risen 1.1%, while the exporter basket covering 44 companies has risen 14%. It includes industrial companies Spirax-Sarco, British American Tobacco and pharmaceutical and consumer staples Hikma Pharmaceuticals and GSK .





    Earnings Calendar