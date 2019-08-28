Brexit Crisis Is Coming To A Head: That’s Bad News For U.S. Investors

I have said it here before, but U.S. investors should be far more concerned about Brexit than they seem to be. The U.K. may be thousands of miles away, but it is the largest European export market and, despite the current crisis, is still one of the world’s major financial centers.

Yesterday, when Boris Johnson took the unusual step of dissolving Parliament, we moved a step closer to a disastrous ending to the problem that could easily spark a worldwide recession.

The basic issue is that Britain is hopelessly divided and, as so often seems to be the case these days, there looks to be no room for compromise.

By dissolving Parliament (or more accurately asking the Queen to do so) Johnson, who was elected leader of the ruling Conservative party and therefore Prime Minister last month, has brought the political crisis to a head. It leaves him with two options. He can call a general election or ride roughshod over the constitution and pursue whatever policy he decides without Parliamentary consent.

From a global economic perspective, an election would be the better of the two, as it would act as a second referendum on E.U. membership and hold out the hope of a government committed to reversing the decision.

That, however, may be a forlorn hope.

Like the U.S. the U.K is essentially a two-party system, but views on Brexit don’t split along party lines. Both major parties, Labor and Conservative, have factions in each camp, so whoever wins it won’t send a clear message.

The most desirable outcome is a negotiated withdrawal that allows Britain to exit the E.U. but to keep the advantages of free trade that come along with membership. For obvious reasons, though, that is unacceptable to E.U. leaders. Why would they let a country eschew the responsibilities of being part of the union but keep the benefits? If they did that, they would be asking for a slew of others to attempt the same thing. They would effectively be signing a death warrant for the European Union.

So, the most likely outcome is the most dangerous to the global economy, a no-deal or “hard” Brexit. The U.K. Treasury Department has estimated that that would cause GDP to fall by as much as nine percent over the next decade, with horrific predictions of shortages in basic goods such as food and medicines. If the rest of the world were strong and confident, that wouldn’t matter too much outside of the country.

But it isn’t.

The trade war between the U.S. and China has many economists nervous, and there is a feeling that after ten years of expansion a downturn is overdue. That fear is being reflected in bonds with the inversion of the yield curve, but has been largely ignored by the stock market, with traders there preferring instead to focus on current corporate profitability. That, however, is a choice based on confidence and that, as we all know, can be fragile.

That is why Brexit and the current escalation of the crisis is such a big deal to investors here. The direct economic effects of a lasting recession in the U.K. may well be manageable given the strength of the U.S., but the psychological effect could be disastrous. Fear is the biggest danger right now. If consumers and businesses stop spending, contagion is inevitable, and from where we sit, any slowdown could be exaggerated.

Corporate debt is at record highs, fueled by ultra-low interest rates and the U.S. national debt has exploded, despite the strong economy. While growth persists, that isn’t too much of a problem, but it sets the stage for even a small wobble to quickly get out of hand.

Johnson’s unusual action is a political crisis in the U.K., but it is a stark warning that the deadline for a deal, October 31, is fast approaching. The Prime Minister has made it clear that Brexit will happen on that date, deal or no deal and that could be enough to rattle markets around the world. Investors everywhere should be watching closely.