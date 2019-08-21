Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Brent oil prices rise above $60, buoyed by U.S. stock drawdown



* API data shows bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crudestocks

* U.S. warns Iran tanker not to deliver oil to Syria

* Coming up: Weekly EIA inventory at 1430 GMT (Updates prices)

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures roseabove $60 a barrel on Wednesday after industry data showed alarger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories, but ongoingworries about a possible global recession capped gains.

Brent crude LCOc1 had gained 33 cents, or 0.6%, to $60.36a barrel by 0654 GMT, after settling 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

U.S. crude CLc1 was up 17 cents, or 0.3%, at $56.30 abarrel.

U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels in theweek to Aug. 16, data from industry group the American PetroleumInstitute (API) showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reutershad expected a fall of 1.9 million barrels. API/S

"Crude prices should see support from a bullish APIstockpile report that could signal the largest Cushing drawsince February 2018, if the EIA validates it," said Edward Moya,senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

Inventory numbers from the government's Energy InformationAdministration (EIA) are due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) onWednesday, and will be more closely watched than usual given thenearing of the end of peak U.S. driving season, analysts said.

"With Canadian heavy crude restrictions being extended, weshould see U.S. refiners ... struggle to fill the void fromlowered shipments from Mexico and Venezuela," Moya said,referring to the Canadian province of Alberta extendingmandatory curtailments on crude production by an extra year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G1D9

Tensions in the Middle East remained in the spotlight asU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that theUnited States would take every action it can to prevent anIranian tanker in the Mediterranean from delivering oil to Syriain contravention of U.S. sanctions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G32K

Oil prices were also supported by data showing lower exportsin June from Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G2U9

Saudi Arabia plans to keep its crude exports below 7 millionbarrels per day (bpd) in August and September despite strongdemand from customers, to bring the market back to balance, aSaudi oil official told Reuters earlier this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25451J

But uncertainty over the global economic outlook amid theU.S.-China trade war capped gains in the oil markets.

"The trade-related tug of war in the oil market willprobably extend until we get some semblance of clarity from thenext round of U.S.-China trade discussion," Stephen Innes,managing partner, VM Markets, said in a note.

Traders are also waiting for this week's annual U.S. centralbank seminar at Jackson Hole, where comments from FederalReserve Chief Jerome Powell will be in focus. MKTS/GLOB

"The biggest risk to crude prices is if Powell disappointsat Jackson Hole and doesn't signal more easing will be coming,"said OANDA's Moya. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1IX (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford andTom Hogue) ((Jessica.Jaganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3822; ReutersMessaging: jessica.jaganathan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;Twitter: https://twitter.com/j3ssi3))