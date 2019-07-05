Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Brent oil inches up on Iran tensions and OPEC, while U.S. crude falls



* Brent, WTI set for biggest weekly loss in five weeks

* Losses checked by OPEC+ output cut extension (Updates prices, adds Saudi production)

By Shadia Nasralla and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

Brent LCOc1 was up 53 cents at $63.83 per barrel by 1330GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 slipped 18 centsto $57.16. The U.S. market was closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Both benchmarks were set for their biggest weekly falls infive weeks.

A trade war between the United States and China has dampenedprospects of global economic growth and oil demand, but talksbetween the two nations resume next week in a bid to resolve thedeadlock. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2441C2

"The truce between the United States and China is nottranslating into anything in the real economy in the shortterm," Petromatrix oil analyst Olivier Jakob said.

"The negotiations still have to happen and until then wewill be looking at very weak manufacturing PMIs," he saidreferring to Purchasing Managers' Indices which indicatecompanies' optimism about their sector.

German industrial orders fell far more than expected in May,and the Economy Ministry said this sector of Europe's largesteconomy was likely to remain weak in the coming months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2460LT

In the United States, new orders for factory goods fell fora second straight month in May, government data showed, stokingthe economic concerns. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS3IEF6N

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported onWednesday a weekly decline of 1.1 million barrels in crudestocks, smaller than the 5 million barrel draw reported by theAmerican Petroleum Institute and less than analyst expectations. USOILC=ECIurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440RJ

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries andother producers such as Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+,supported prices by extending their deal on supply cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2431K0

Tension in the Middle East also offered some support. Iran,already embroiled in a row with the United States, threatened onFriday to capture a British ship after British forces seized anIranian tanker in Gibraltar over accusations the ship wasviolating EU sanctions on Syria. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2461KI

"It is just another sign that the market sentiment is notstrong enough to react to those headlines and events, which isquite unusual," Jakob said.

A Reuters survey found OPEC oil output sank to a newfive-year low in June, as a rise in Saudi supply did not offsetlosses in Iran and Venezuela due to U.S. sanctions and otheroutages elsewhere in the group. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2461JA

Oil production by Saudi Atabia, the world's top crudeexporter, was 9.782 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, anOPEC source said, slightly up from 9.67 million bpd inMay. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nD5N23E00W

