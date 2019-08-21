Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Brent oil futures climb above $60 on U.S. inventory draw



* API shows bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks

* U.S. warns Iran tanker not to deliver oil to Syria

* Coming up: Weekly EIA inventory at 1430 GMT (Adds details, updates prices)

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures roseabove $60 a barrel for the first time in over a week onWednesday after a data report showed a larger-than-expected dropin U.S. crude inventories, but ongoing worries about a possibleglobal recession capped gains.

Brent crude LCOc1 had gained 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $60.35a barrel by 0403 GMT, after settling 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

U.S. crude CLc1 was up 25 cents, or 0.45%, at $56.38 abarrel.

U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels in theweek to Aug. 16, data from industry group the American PetroleumInstitute (API) showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reutershad expected a fall of 1.9 million barrels. API/S

"Crude prices should see support from a bullish APIstockpile report that could signal the largest Cushing drawsince February 2018, if the EIA validates it," said Edward Moya,senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

Inventory numbers from the government's Energy InformationAdministration (EIA) are due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) onWednesday, and will be more closely watched than usual given thenearing of the end of peak U.S. driving season, analysts said.

"With Canadian heavy crude restrictions being extended, weshould see U.S. refiners ... struggle to fill the void fromlowered shipments from Mexico and Venezuela," he said, referringto Canadian province of Alberta extending mandatory curtailmentson crude production by an extra year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G1D9

Tensions in the Middle East remained in focus as U.S.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the UnitedStates would take every action it can to prevent an Iraniantanker in the Mediterranean from delivering oil to Syria incontravention of U.S. sanctions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G32K

Oil prices were also buoyed by data showing lower exports inJune from Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G2U9

Saudi Arabia plans to keep its crude exports below 7 millionbarrels per day (bpd) in August and September despite strongdemand from customers, to bring the market back to balance, aSaudi oil official told Reuters earlier this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25451J

But uncertainty over the global economic outlook amid theU.S.-China trade war capped gains in the oil markets.

"The trade-related tug of war in the oil market willprobably extend until we get some semblance of clarity from thenext round of U.S.-China trade discussion," Stephen Innes,managing partner, VM Markets, said in a note.

Traders are also awaiting this week's U.S. central bank'sannual Jackson Hole seminar, where substantive comments fromFederal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell are expected. MKTS/GLOB

"The biggest risk to crude prices is if Powell disappointsat Jackson Hole and doesn't signal more easing will be coming,"said OANDA's Moya.