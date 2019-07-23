Quantcast

Brazil's Vale to partially resume dry processing at Vargem Grande complex

By Reuters

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA has been authorized to partially resume dry processing operations at its Vargem Grande complex, which should add 5 million tonnes to annual production, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Brazil's mining regulatory agency had ordered Vale to halt operations at Vargem Grande in February to guarantee the stability of its dams. Vale reaffirmed its guidance for iron ore and pellets sales at 307-332 mln tonnes in 2019.

