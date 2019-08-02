Quantcast

Brazil's space agency chief to leave job after deforestation dispute -science ministry

By Reuters

By Jake Spring

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's space research agency INPE, Ricardo Galvao, is to leave his position following a public dispute with President Jair Bolsonaro over deforestation statistics, a spokesperson for the science ministry said on Friday.

Preliminary data produced by INPE showed an 88% increase in June deforestation in the Amazon rainforest compared to the same month a year ago. July data shows an even higher increase, although full data for the month has yet to be published by the agency.

INPE released a statement on Thursday saying it was confident in the quality of its data.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Science, Technology, Information and Communications said he had no further details and that it was unclear if Galvao had resigned or been fired. A representative for INPE declined to comment.





