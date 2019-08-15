Quantcast

Brazil's real rises around 1% following central bank FX move

By Reuters

Reuters


BRASILIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose as much as 1% in early trading on Thursday , after the central bank announced the previous evening that it will sell dollars outright in the spot currency market this month for the first time since 2009 in response to rising demand for liquidity.

The dollar fell as low as 4.0116 reais in early trading on Thursday, having traded above 4.05 reais on Wednesday, its highest level since May. At 09:15 local time, the dollar had edged back up above 4.02 reais.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BRASILIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose as much as 1% in early trading on Thursday , after the central bank announced the previous evening that it will sell dollars outright in the spot currency market this month for the first time since 2009 in response to rising demand for liquidity.

The dollar fell as low as 4.0116 reais in early trading on Thursday, having traded above 4.05 reais on Wednesday, its highest level since May. At 09:15 local time, the dollar had edged back up above 4.02 reais.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar