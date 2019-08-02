Brazil's real hits 6-week low as trade tensions intensify

Reuters





By Sruthi Shankar

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit a six-week low on Friday, leading losses among Latin American currencies as an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions turned investors risk-averse, although upbeat production numbers from oil firm Petrobras lifted Sao Paulo- listed shares.

The MSCI index of Latin American currencies extended its slide for a second day and was on course to post its worst week of 2019 after U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed to hike tariffs on Chinese imports starting on Sept. 1, prompting retaliation from Beijing.

The real sank for the fifth day, touching its weakest level in over six weeks at 3.8927, with investors eyeing a second round of votes on the pension reform bill in the lower house of Congress next week.

"With no significant local triggers on the horizon, the BRL's direction will be dictated by the broad USD. The pension reform story has played out," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

A broadly firm dollar hurt other currencies, with Mexico's peso , the Colombian peso and the Chilean peso falling between 0.4% and 1.3%.

Stock markets in the region mostly fell, although Brazil's Bovespa bucked the trend.

Shares of Petrobras jumped 4% after the state-owned company posted a long-awaited production boost in July and recorded its highest-ever quarterly profit.

Meanwhile, Vale's shares fell more than 1% as iron ore prices slumped after a resumption at the company's largest mine pushed Brazil's iron ore exports to a nine-month high.

Mexico's IPC index and stocks in Chile recorded their fourth straight week of losses, while shares in Colombia were supported by recovering prices of oil, the country's top export. O/R

A central bank forecast showed Colombia's current account deficit will expand to 4.4% of gross domestic product this year, resulting from an increase in imports and a fall in the export of commodities like coal and the meager performance of the country's trading partners.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1954 GMT: