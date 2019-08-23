Brazil's real falls to 2019 low, below 4.13 per dollar on trade tensions

Reuters





BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real on Friday hit its lowest level against the dollar in almost a year, as a further escalation in tension between the United States and China over trade slammed investor confidence and asset prices around the world.

The dollar rose more than 1% above 4.13 reais for the first time since September 2018, its sixth consecutive weekly rise against the Brazilian currency, bringing its gains so far this month to almost 8%.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real on Friday hit its lowest level against the dollar in almost a year, as a further escalation in tension between the United States and China over trade slammed investor confidence and asset prices around the world.

The dollar rose more than 1% above 4.13 reais for the first time since September 2018, its sixth consecutive weekly rise against the Brazilian currency, bringing its gains so far this month to almost 8%.