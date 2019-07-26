Brazil's Petrobras reports modest production growth, but underwhelms market

Reuters





By Ana Mano and Gram Slattery

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA posted a modest production boost in the second quarter, but failed to live up to market expectations, sending shares down over 2% in morning trade.

In an early Friday securities filing, Petrobras, as the firm is known, said total second-quarter oil and gas production hit 2.633 million barrels per day of oil equivalent (boe), up 3.8% from the previous quarter.

The 2.633 million boe figure was only slightly higher than the April monthly figure, when Petrobras produced 2.61 million boe. Also on Friday, the firm cut 2019 full-year forecast to 2.7 million boe.

Petrobras said the rise was driven by the ramp-up of pre-salt platforms that entered into operation last year and earlier this year in the Búzios and Lula fields.

However, it was hit by falling production in its so-called post-salt areas, as well as at its onshore and shallow-water fields.

Brazil-listed preferred shares in Petrobras were off 1.9% in early morning trade, paring losses slightly after falling over 2.5% at opening.