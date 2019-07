Brazil's Petrobras reports 3.8% growth in Q2 oil, gas output

Reuters





SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday total second-quarter oil and gas production was 2.633 million barrels per day of oil equivalent (BOE), up 3.8% from the previous quarter.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing the rise was driven by the ramp-up of pre-salt platforms that entered into operation last year and earlier this year in the B├║zios and Lula fields.

The oil company, which lowered its 2019 production target to 2.7 million BOE per day from 2.8 million BOE per day, also said pre-salt production accounted for 57% of oil output in the second quarter.