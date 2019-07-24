Brazil's Petrobras may raise $2.5 billion in fuel distribution unit privatization- filing

Reuters





By Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA may raise up to 9.6 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in the privatization of its fuel distribution unit, the company said in a securities filing early on Wednesday.

In a share offering priced late on Tuesday, Petrobras Distribuidora SA shares were sold at 24.50 reais, allowing the oil company to raise 8.5 billion reais immediately.

The supplementary allotment, worth over $250 million, is expected to be sold over the next weeks and, if fully divested, would reduce Petrobras' stake in the unit to 37.5%.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter said there is enough demand for the full sale of the supplementary allotment. Demand was 4.5 times the offering size, one of the sources added, asking for anonymity to disclose non-public information.

($1 = 3.7735 reais)