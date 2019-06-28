Brazil's Petrobras believes Raizen, other distributors interested in refineries

Shutterstock photo





By Gram Slattery

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras believes three types of companies could be interested in purchasing its refineries, including domestic fuel distribution companies such as Raizen, an executive said on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras Chief Institutional Relations Officer Roberto Furian Ardenghy said fuel distribution firms, oil producers with operations in Brazil and trading firms could buy some refineries it has on the block.

Petrobras is planning to sell off eight of its refineries in a process Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco has said could raise $15 billion. Castello Branco on Thursday said one of the refineries could be sold by the end of the year.

The possible buyers Ardenghy mentioned are essentially those forecast by analysts. Glencore PLC and Vitol SA , both active in commodities trading, recently entered the fuel distribution business in Brazil, stoking speculation they may want to verticalize operations.

Raizen, Brazil's second largest fuel distribution company, is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Brazil'sCosan SA . The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.