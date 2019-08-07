Brazil's Odebrecht proposes up to 75% cut to ethanol unit debt

Shutterstock photo





SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA has proposed cutting the debt of its ethanol unit Atvos by between 35% to 75%, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

Citing court documents, Valor said Odebrecht proposed a 35% haircut on secured debt and 75% on the unsecured debt of its ethanol unit.

Atvos debt subject to restructuring, excluding credits owed to other units of the Odebrecht conglomerate will have a global haircut of 46%, reducing its total financial debt from 10.5 billion reais ($2.65 billion) to 5.7 billion reais, the newspaper said.

($1 = 3.9601 reais)