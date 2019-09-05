Brazil's new soybean crop seen reaching record above 121 mln tonnes

Reuters





By Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Planting of Brazil's new soybean crop is about to start in most producing regions and output is expected to increase by 5.5% compared with the previous crop to a record 121.41 million tonnes, broker and consultancy INTL FCStone said on Thursday.

It expects planting growth of 1.6% in the new cycle, which is smaller than growth rates in recent years, confirming a view from another forecaster this week.

It sees agricultural yields recovering after problems with drought last year.

"Regarding exports, a larger crop would open room for higher shipments, but it will all depend on the size of Chinese buying and on a possible trade deal with the United States," grain analyst Ana Luiza Lodi said.

She projected exports in the new crop at 75 million tonnes, up from 70 million tonnes in 2018/19.

The consultancy sees a tight end-stock for soybeans in Brazil currently, at only 1.41 million tonnes.