Brazil's new soy crop area seen growing 2.3% to 36.7 mln hectares

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's new soybean crop, which farmers are expected to start planting next month, is seen reaching 36.7 million hectares (90.68 million acres), an area 2.3% larger than seen in the previous crop, according to the average forecast from a poll of analysts.

Output of the new crop was seen on average at 122.8 million tonnes, 6.8% more than in the previous season, according to the poll. Analysts said expansion of soy planting will probably be limited by China's swine flu outbreak, lower global soy prices and the potential for higher transportation costs in Brazil.

