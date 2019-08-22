Quantcast

Brazil's lower house eases gun control on rural properties

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's house of representatives approved a proposal late on Wednesday that will allow the possession of firearms on all parts of rural properties, amid growing violence in the South American country's prosperous farmlands.

The bill will now need to be signed by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The proposal originated in the Senate and was approved by 320 votes to 61. Currently, gun ownership is permitted only in the part of the property where the owner resides.

Critics say the measure may increase violence in the countryside.





This article appears in: World Markets , Politics


