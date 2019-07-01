Quantcast

Brazil's Light readies 2 bln reais share offering

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Light SA is preparing to launch a 2 billion reais ($520 million) share offering as soon as Monday, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company will sell new and existing shares in the offering, according to three sources, who asked not to be named because the transaction had not been officially announced. Light shareholder Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais (Cemig) will also sell part of its stake in the company, according to the sources, one of whom pegged the stake at roughly 200 million reais.

($1 = 3.8432 reais)





