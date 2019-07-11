Quantcast

Brazil's Inter confirms hiring banks for follow-on offering - filing

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


By Paula Laier

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil'sBanco Inter SA has hired the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA, Goldman Sachs & Co, Banco BTG Pactual, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal to manage a potential share offering that may reach up to 1 billion reais ($267 million), it said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Inter said it intends to sell units that combine one common and two preferred Inter shares but has not yet decided on the timing of the offering.

On Wednesday, Inter also released operational data, saying it has reached 2.5 million checking account holders and its loan portfolio has grown 43% over a year earlier.

($1 = 3.7494 reais)





This article appears in: Economy , 401k , Banking and Loans , Technology , Retirement , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar