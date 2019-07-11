Brazil's Inter confirms hiring banks for follow-on offering - filing

Shutterstock photo





By Paula Laier

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil'sBanco Inter SA has hired the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA, Goldman Sachs & Co, Banco BTG Pactual, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal to manage a potential share offering that may reach up to 1 billion reais ($267 million), it said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Inter said it intends to sell units that combine one common and two preferred Inter shares but has not yet decided on the timing of the offering.

On Wednesday, Inter also released operational data, saying it has reached 2.5 million checking account holders and its loan portfolio has grown 43% over a year earlier.

($1 = 3.7494 reais)