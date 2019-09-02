Brazil's inflation expectations slide to new lows -survey

Reuters





BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian inflation expectations for this year have fallen to fresh lows, according to a central bank survey of economists published on Monday, strengthening the consensus view that the central bank will cut interest rates by a significant amount.

The central bank's president, Roberto Campos Neto, said last week that inflation is well-contained and on a downward path, giving policymakers space to further reduce the benchmark Selic interest rate, which was cut to a fresh low of 6.00% in July.

The central bank's latest weekly 'FOCUS' survey of around 100 financial market participants published on Monday showed the average 2019 inflation forecast fell to 3.59% from 3.65% the week before.

Market participants continue to lower their outlook for the Brazilian real's exchange rate against the dollar. Economists raised their average year-end dollar forecast for the third week in a row to 3.85 reais from 3.80 reais the week before.

($1 = 4.15 reais)