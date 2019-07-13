Quantcast

Brazil's healthcare firm Hapvida launches $700 mln share offering - filing

By Reuters

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA launched a share offering that may raise up to 2.63 billion reais ($704 million), according to a securities filing on Friday.

The company will sell 46.4 million shares in a primary share offering. Considering overallotments, Hapvida may sell an additional 16.2 million new shares.

Hapvida said it will use the proceeds of the share offering to fund acquisitions. In May, the company acquired rival group Sao Francisco Saude for 5 billion reais.

Investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA , Bank of America , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Banco Santander Brasil SA will manage the offering.

