Brazil's Grupo Boticário agrees to buy e-commerce platform Beleza na Web

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics firm Grupo Boticário said on Monday it had agreed to buy e-commerce platform Beleza na Web for undisclosed amount, as part of plans to strengthen its online presence while competition intensifies in the beauty business.

The move comes as Brazil's cosmetics market is consolidating. Rival Natura SA agreed in May to merge with Avon Products Inc to create the world's fourth-largest beauty company.

"With Beleza na Web we seek to strengthen our position in the multibrand market and our multichannel approach, integrating one of the main multibrand platforms in Brazil into the group," Grupo Boticário's vice-president of New Channels, Isabella Wanderley, said in a statement.

Grupo Boticário, which owns The Beauty Box chain of 47 brick-and-mortar stores across Brazil, had 13.7 billion reais in revenue in 2018, up 11% from the previous year.

($1 = 3.9755 reais)