Brazil's government considers intervention in Oi

By Reuters

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is considering intervention in telecommunications carrier Oi SA , as the company struggles to recover since it filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2016, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday.

Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel fears an interruption of Oi services next year, Estado reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

Oi declined to comment on the matter and Anatel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

In July, Oi disclosed a strategic plan aiming to divest up to $2 billion in non-core assets and invest in fiber-to-home (FTTH) broadband service, considered the heart of the company's strategy.

