Brazil's fashion retailer Lojas Renner posts 14.4% drop in Q2 net profit

Shutterstock photo
SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian fast-fashion retailer Lojas Renner SA reported on Tuesday a double-digit fall in second-quarter net profit, as taxes and operating expenses grew while foreign exchange variations hurt margins.
In a securities filing, the company said its quarterly net profit dropped 14.4% year-on-year to 235.1 million reais ($62.04 million), based on new international accounting standards known as IFRS 16.
OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">
SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian fast-fashion retailer Lojas Renner SA reported on Tuesday a double-digit fall in second-quarter net profit, as taxes and operating expenses grew while foreign exchange variations hurt margins.
In a securities filing, the company said its quarterly net profit dropped 14.4% year-on-year to 235.1 million reais ($62.04 million), based on new international accounting standards known as IFRS 16.