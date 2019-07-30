Quantcast

Brazil's fashion retailer Lojas Renner posts 14.4% drop in Q2 net profit

By Reuters

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian fast-fashion retailer Lojas Renner SA reported on Tuesday a double-digit fall in second-quarter net profit, as taxes and operating expenses grew while foreign exchange variations hurt margins.

In a securities filing, the company said its quarterly net profit dropped 14.4% year-on-year to 235.1 million reais ($62.04 million), based on new international accounting standards known as IFRS 16.

