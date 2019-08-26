Quantcast

Brazil's current account deficit widens sharply to $9 bln July

By Reuters

Reuters


BRASILIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $9 billion in July, the central bank said on Monday, far wider than the $5.9 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and more than twice the deficit posted in the same month last year.

Foreign direct investment totaled $7.66 billion in July, slightly more than the Reuters poll estimate of $7.00 billion, while in the 12 months to July Brazil's current account deficit as a share of gross domestic product widened sharply to 1.31%.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BRASILIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $9 billion in July, the central bank said on Monday, far wider than the $5.9 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and more than twice the deficit posted in the same month last year.

Foreign direct investment totaled $7.66 billion in July, slightly more than the Reuters poll estimate of $7.00 billion, while in the 12 months to July Brazil's current account deficit as a share of gross domestic product widened sharply to 1.31%.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar