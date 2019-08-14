Quantcast

Brazil's CPFL considers bidding in privatization of distribution co, looks for other targets

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company CPFL Energia is considering bidding in the privatization of Rio Grande do Sul state power company CEEE and looking for other targets to grow its distribution business, Chief Executive Officer Gustavo Estrella told analysts in a conference call on Wednesday.

"We are looking for other targets in distribution beyond CEEE," Estrella said. Controlled by State Grid Corporation of China, CPFL has just concluded a share offering that raised 3.7 billion reais ($922 million) and the company is now prepared to grow, the CEO added.($1 = 4.0121 reais)

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company CPFL Energia is considering bidding in the privatization of Rio Grande do Sul state power company CEEE and looking for other targets to grow its distribution business, Chief Executive Officer Gustavo Estrella told analysts in a conference call on Wednesday.

"We are looking for other targets in distribution beyond CEEE," Estrella said. Controlled by State Grid Corporation of China, CPFL has just concluded a share offering that raised 3.7 billion reais ($922 million) and the company is now prepared to grow, the CEO added.($1 = 4.0121 reais)





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Economy , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar