Quantcast

Brazil's central bank cuts 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.8% from 2.0%

By Reuters

Reuters


BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Thursday slashed its 2019 economic growth forecast to 0.8% from 2.0%, blaming spillover from the huge underperformance in the first quarter of the year and expected hit to investment from falling business and consumer confidence indicators.

In its Quarterly Inflation report, the central bank also said it expects inflation to continue falling, bottoming out around 3.0% later this year, and coming in lower throughout the forecast horizon to 2021 from its previous report in March.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Thursday slashed its 2019 economic growth forecast to 0.8% from 2.0%, blaming spillover from the huge underperformance in the first quarter of the year and expected hit to investment from falling business and consumer confidence indicators.

In its Quarterly Inflation report, the central bank also said it expects inflation to continue falling, bottoming out around 3.0% later this year, and coming in lower throughout the forecast horizon to 2021 from its previous report in March.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , 401k , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar