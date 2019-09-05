Quantcast

Brazil's Campos Neto says inflation well-anchored, scope for more rate cuts

By Reuters

Reuters


BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil is well-anchored over the short-, medium- and long-term horizons, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday, giving policymakers room to reduce interest rates further.

Speaking at an event in Brasilia, Campos Neto also said the economy has under-performed and is going through its softest patch, but should recover in second half of year, most likely in the fourth quarter.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil is well-anchored over the short-, medium- and long-term horizons, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday, giving policymakers room to reduce interest rates further.

Speaking at an event in Brasilia, Campos Neto also said the economy has under-performed and is going through its softest patch, but should recover in second half of year, most likely in the fourth quarter.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?