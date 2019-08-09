Brazil's BRF to reopen Carambeí plant serving Middle East in September

Reuters





SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said it will reopen a plant in the southern town of Carambeí in September, earlier than planned, as a better operating environment bolstered the company's prospects and balance sheet.

With the exception of Carambeí, which primarily exports chicken to Middle East markets, all BRF units in Brazil have been operating normally, Chief Executive Lorival Luz said in a conference call to discuss second-quarter results. As part of a reorganization started in 2018, BRF made production adjustments at seven plants, according to its earnings statement.

