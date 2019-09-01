Brazil's Bolsonaro to undergo surgery next week, his third after stabbing attack

Reuters





By Lisandra Paraguassu and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign rally a year ago, will undergo surgery next week, his third surgical procedure since the attack although doctors say this one carries only a minor risk.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, will spend about 10 days recuperating after the procedure, he said on Twitter. The surgery will treat a hernia that developed following his previous surgeries, said Leandro Echenique, one of the president's doctors.

Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, the man accused by prosecutors of stabbing Bolsonaro last September, was acquitted in June after a judge decided that he was mentally unfit.