Brazil's Bolsonaro reverses course, now says supports spending cap

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday defended a cap on public spending, changing course overnight after his spokesman said the leader had asked his economic team to change one of its key fiscal rules aimed at reducing the country's deficit.

"We have to preserve the spending cap law. Yes, we must reduce expenses, combat fraud and waste," Bolsonaro said on Twitter.

"To give up the cap is to open a crack in the hull of an ocean liner."

Bolsonaro alluded to changing the law on Wednesday in remarks confirmed later that evening by his official spokesman, before sending the early morning tweet on Thursday negating the remarks.

Bolsonaro's economic team favors keeping the cap in place, sources told Reuters.