Brazil's Bolsonaro open to discussing CPMF financial transactions tax

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday appeared to soften his opposition to a version of the so-called CPMF financial transactions tax, saying he is open to discussing the issue with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

Bolsonaro has previously said he has no intention of reviving a version of the unpopular tax, which was abolished over a decade ago, while Guedes and the Economy team have said it should be part of deeper and broader reform of the country's complex tax system.

On Wednesday Guedes appeared to defend the unpopular tax, which was introduced in 1993 as a temporary measure to subsidize Brazil's public healthcare system but then abolished in 2007, noting that it was backed by economists at the time.

Brazil's political class must decide whether to support the idea of payroll tax relief in exchange for a financial transaction tax, which will not be "too harmful" if the rate is low enough, Guedes said.

A transactions tax is a major plank of the Economy team's proposals to simplify Brazil's complex tax system but faces extremely strong political and public opposition.

Last week, Aguinaldo Ribeiro, the lawmaker coordinating the constitutional amendment for tax reform, said that a version of the CPMF will not be part of the final text, and lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said it would not be debated "under any circumstances."

Guedes said on Wednesday that the government "must do its part and of course Congress will do the rest," stressing that the government's tax reform proposals will be "quite conciliatory."