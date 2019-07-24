Quantcast

Brazil's BNDES appoints Caixa Economica Federal CFO Laloni to new post

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-owned development bank BNDES has appointed Andre Laloni, the current chief financial officer of government bank Caixa Economica Federal, to oversee its loans and investments, BNDES said in a statement on Wednesday.

As Caixa's CFO since February, Laloni has managed the sale of stakes worth billions of reais involving assets including Petroleo Brasileiro SA and IRB Brasil Resseguros SA .

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said BNDES needs to start selling much of its roughly $25 billion equity portfolio.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans , Technology , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar