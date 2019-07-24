Brazil's BNDES appoints Caixa Economica Federal CFO Laloni to new post

Shutterstock photo





SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-owned development bank BNDES has appointed Andre Laloni, the current chief financial officer of government bank Caixa Economica Federal, to oversee its loans and investments, BNDES said in a statement on Wednesday.

As Caixa's CFO since February, Laloni has managed the sale of stakes worth billions of reais involving assets including Petroleo Brasileiro SA and IRB Brasil Resseguros SA .

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said BNDES needs to start selling much of its roughly $25 billion equity portfolio.