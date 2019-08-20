Quantcast

Brazil's B2W Companhia Digital to raise 2.5 bln reais

By Reuters

Reuters


By Paula Laier

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian e-commerce company B2W Companhia Digital will raise 2.5 billion reais ($618 million) in a share offering, the company said in a late Monday notice to shareholders.

In the notice, B2W said it will issue 64.1 million new shares at 39 reais per share. B2W's controlling shareholder Lojas Americanas SA has committed to subscribing its share and the stake of other shareholders not willing to acquire the new shares, the notice said.

"Improvement of the company's logistic platform is essential to assure the sustainability of its growth", the Latam team of retail analysts wrote.

($1 = 4.0435 reais)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar