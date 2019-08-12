Brazil's Azul to fly Rio de Janeiro-Sao Paulo route, challenging Gol, LATAM

Reuters





SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's No. 3 airline, Azul SA , said on Monday it would start operating 17 flights per day between Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the country's most transited route, currently dominated by the country's No. 1 and 2 carriers.

Flights on the route between Brazil's two largest cities came up for grabs after the No. 4 airline Avianca Brasil ceased operating in May after filing for bankruptcy.

LATAM Airlines Group and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes , which already operate the lion's share of the more than 100 daily flights on the route, had in recent months spent millions of dollars to try to further increase their shares.

Azul will begin to operate the flights on Aug. 29, the company said in a securities filing.