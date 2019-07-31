Quantcast

Brazilian telecom Tim sees revenue growth accelerating in 2019 second half

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier Tim Participacoes SA sees revenue growth accelerating in the second half of 2019, after seeing initial signs of improvement in both pre-paid and post-paid plans in July, executives said on Wednesday.

The local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA sees a more positive macroeconomic scenario in coming months, with the stimulus package recently announced by the government boosting consumption levels and ahead of the expected approval of a long-awaited pension reform, Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Labriola, told analysts and investors in a call to discuss quarterly results.

