Brazilian telecom TIM Participacoes beats quarterly profit estimates

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participacoes SA posted on Tuesday a 26% rise in second-quarter net profit compared with the same period a year before when adjusted for one-off factors, beating market expectations.

In a securities filing, the local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA said its quarterly net income hit 423 million reais, above a consensus estimate of 354 million reais compiled by Refinitiv, which the company attributed in part to growth among its higher-end offerings, such as post-paid cellular plans.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA), also adjusted for one-off factors, grew by 6.2% from a year ago to 1.616 billion reais. Analysts on average expected EBITDA of 1.805 billion reais, according to Refinitiv data.