Quantcast

Brazilian mills slash sugar hedging to lowest level in eight years

By Reuters

Reuters


SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar producers have hedged only 58% of their expected exports in the current season, the lowest level in eight years, as low prices reduce the use of futures contracts by mills as a way to guarantee future revenue.

According to a report released on Wednesday by Brazil-based Archer Consulting, Brazilian sugar companies have sold forward in New York's ICE the equivalent of around 11.2 million tonnes of raw sugar.

Archer said that at this time last season, mills had hedged 68% of their expected sugar exports. The current level of price fixation through futures is the smallest since the consultancy began publishing the data in the 2012/13 season.

Raw sugar prices in New York on Wednesday were down 3.5% at 11.24 cents per pound, the lowest level since October last year, amid wide selling in all the commodities complex due to uncertainties on the global economy amid the trade war.





This article appears in: World Markets , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar