Brazilian meatpackers cleared to export beef to Indonesia

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia has authorized beef exports from 10 Brazilian meat-packing plants, Brazil's Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The plants have the potential to export at least 25,000 tonnes of beef products, the statement said without elaborating.

The authorization came after Dias held talks with Indonesian Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman in May as part of a tour of Asian countries to open up new markets for Brazilian farm products.

It is also the fourth biggest global supplier of pork.

Dias called the Indonesian authorization "an achievement," emphasizing the importance of selling beef products to a country with a population of nearly 300 million people.

The country is expected to continue growing beef exports for the coming years, reaching 23% of the world's total beef exports by 2028, USDA projections show.