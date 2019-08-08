Quantcast

Brazilian e-commerce firm B2W posts higher Q2 loss

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer B2W Companhia Digital SA posted on Thursday a second-quarter net loss that was 15.1% higher year-on-year, missing market expectations.

In a securities filing, the company said its quarterly net loss widened to 127.6 million reais ($32.6 million) compared with a loss of 110.9 million reais a year ago.

Analysts on average expected a net loss of 116.58 million reais, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), which measures total online, including third-party transactions, jumped by 21.8% to 3.89 billion reais, as the company increased the number of sellers in its marketplace platform by 15.6% in the period.

"We reiterate our goal for 2019 to grow double the market and achieve positive cash generation," the management said in the filing.

B2W, which operates local e-commerce brands Submarino, Americanas.com, Sou Barato and Shoptime, is a subsidiary of brick-and-mortar retailer Lojas Americanas , with over 1,500 stores across Brazil.

($1 = 3.9190 reais)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar