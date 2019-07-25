Quantcast

Brazilian brewer Ambev Q2 profit up 8.5%, beats forecasts

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA reported a better than expected 8.5% rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped mostly by lower financial expenses and stronger revenue.

The Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev said total net income reached 2.616 billion reais ($693.42 million), ahead of a consensus estimate of 2.286 billion reais ($606.58 million) compiled by Refinitiv.

Quarterly net revenue hit 12.145 billion reais, up 5.5% year on year, while volumes rose by only 0.9% to 36.9 million hectoliters. As a result, revenue per hectoliter increased by 4.6% year on year.

Still, total cost of goods sold came in at 4.961 billion reais, up 13.2% compared to the same period of 2018, partially due to due to currency exchange effects, higher commodity prices and inflation pressure in Argentina.

However, the company's financial expenses fell by almost 50% in the second quarter from a year ago, while general, sales and administrative costs grew by only 1.8%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) topped 4.691 billion reais, up 0.4% from the same period a year ago. Analysts on average expected an Ebitda of 4.489 billion reais, according to Refinitiv data.

The Brazilian subsidiary AmBev, of which AB InBev owns 61.9 percent, has a presence in 16 countries in the Americas, including Argentina and Canada.

Ambev shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange have risen almost 17 percent so far this year, partially recovering from a 25 percent drop in 2018.

($1 = 3.7726 reais)





