Brazil unit of France's Casino to buy Colombian subsidiary in restructure

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - French retailing group Casino plans to restructure its Latin America business with its Brazil subsidiary retailer GPA to buy all shares in Colombian unit Almacenes Exito SA , GPA said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Under the restructuring plan, GPA would use cash to acquire all shares in Almacenes Exito with a potential purchase price of 16,000 to 18,000 Colombian pesos per share ($5.03 to $5.66 per share). Casino would acquire all controlling shares in GPA indirectly owned by Exito.

GPA indicated its initial support for the plan and created a special committee to consider the proposal.

Earlier this month, GPA sold its 36% stake in Brazilian appliance and electronics seller Via Varejo in an auction, raising 2.3 billion reais ($598.44 million).

($1 = 3,183.0000 Colombian pesos)

($1 = 3.8433 reais)