Brazil unemployment rate falls to 12.3%, but masks underlying weakness

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's unemployment rate in the three months to May fell to 12.3%, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, a move in line with expectations but one which masked several other indications that the labor market remains extremely weak.

While the headline unemployment rate fell for a second consecutive month, levels of underemployment and people leaving the workforce entirely were the highest since comparable records began in 2012, and real incomes fell.

The unemployment rate to 12.3% in the three months through May from 12.5% in the three months to April, and down from 12.7% in the same period last year, IBGE said.

But some 13 million Brazilians remain out of work, similar to the same period last year, IBGE said. The underemployment rate rose to a record 25.0% from 24.6% in the prior three-month period and same period a year ago.

A record 28.5 million Brazilians are underemployed, up more than 1 million from a year ago, while the number of people who have left the workforce altogether remained steady at a historic high around 4.9 million, or 4.4% of the working population, IBGE said.

Average household real income fell 1.5% to 2,289 reais ($598) a month from the preceding three months, and little changed from a year ago, IBGE said.