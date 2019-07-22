Brazil to suspend road freight price rules through Wednesday

Reuters





By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASÍLIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil will suspend implementation of proposed new road freight pricing rules asthe government seeks to avoid repetition of a truckers strike that crippled Brazil's roads last year, hampering delivery of everything from fuel to grains.

The suspension is expected to last until the government and truck drivers meet and "build consensus" on a new table of road freight values, Infrastructure Minister Freitas told Reuters via text message.

Last August, then-President Michel Temer signed into law a bill authorizing the government to set minimum truck freight prices, a move that drew criticism from grain traders and food processors.

The law, seen as a reinstatement of price controls that Brazil abolished in the 1990s, requires truck freight prices to be equal to, or above, minimum prices set by Brazil's national transport agency ANTT.