Quantcast

Brazil to suspend road freight price rules through Wednesday

By Reuters

Reuters


By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASÍLIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil will suspend implementation of proposed new road freight pricing rules asthe government seeks to avoid repetition of a truckers strike that crippled Brazil's roads last year, hampering delivery of everything from fuel to grains.

The suspension is expected to last until the government and truck drivers meet and "build consensus" on a new table of road freight values, Infrastructure Minister Freitas told Reuters via text message.

Last August, then-President Michel Temer signed into law a bill authorizing the government to set minimum truck freight prices, a move that drew criticism from grain traders and food processors.

The law, seen as a reinstatement of price controls that Brazil abolished in the 1990s, requires truck freight prices to be equal to, or above, minimum prices set by Brazil's national transport agency ANTT.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Politics , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar