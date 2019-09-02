Brazil to raise ethanol import quota after Trump meeting

Shutterstock photo





BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazil will raise the tariff-free quota for ethanol imports to 750 million liters (198 million gallons) per year, following a meeting between top officials and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico.

The previous tariff-free quota was 600 million liters and expired over the weekend. Imports beyond the quota are subject to a 20% import tariff. Raising the quota is seen mainly benefiting the United States, the world's largest ethanol producer.

The shift would result in a reduction of 270 million reais ($65.54 million) in tariff collections, Valor reported on Saturday.

Brazil'sForeign Ministry and Agriculture Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brazil sugar industry group Unica praised the decision as a step toward market openness and an eventual opening of the United States to more Brazilian sugar.

"It was important for Brazil to make a gesture in favor of trade openness with the U.S., with home we're seeing a broad free trade agreement," Unica said in a statement.

($1 = 4.1196 reais)