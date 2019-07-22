Brazil to postpone new road freight price rules through Wednesday

Reuters





By Lisandra Paraguassu and Alberto Alerigi

BRASÍLIA/SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil will postpone implementation of proposed new road freight pricing rules as the government seeks to avoid repetition of a truckers strike that crippled Brazil's roads last year, hampering delivery of everything from fuel to grains.

The postponement is expected to last until the government and truck drivers meet and "build consensus" on a new table of road freight values, Infrastructure Minister Freitas told Reuters via text message.

Bolsonaro said he worked with ministers on Sunday to discuss the truckers' demands. A meeting between truckers and the minister was scheduled for Wednesday, ministry officials said.

Last August, then-President Michel Temer signed into law a bill authorizing the government to set minimum truck freight prices, a move that drew criticism from grain traders and food processors.

The law, seen as a reinstatement of price controls that Brazil abolished in the 1990s, requires truck freight prices to be equal to, or above, minimum prices set by Brazil's national transport agency ANTT.

On Monday, truckers were posting about protests on social media in states such as Paraiba, Mato Grosso, Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais. A potential strike would affect the transportation of the midyear crop currently being harvested.

A truckers' union in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest, richest state, said it was recommending the truckers wait for results of the meeting on Wednesday with the government, the same tack taken by another truckers union in Minas Gerais.